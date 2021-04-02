Woman wanted in 3 states accused of stealing credit cards at UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman caught on camera is accused of entering several buildings on UNC-Greensboro’s campus and taking credit cards out of people’s bags.

Right now, there is only one official police report that’s been filed, but investigators believe there may be more victims that they just don’t know about.

UNCG Campus Detective Jaime Young said they know the woman was on campus on March 25, but she could have been at other schools and businesses that week.

Because of security cameras all over campus, police know who their suspect is, where she was, and what she did.

“Just for somebody to be so brazen with something like this, was a shock,” Young said.

The suspect drove a 2020 Black Mitsubishi Outlander around UNCG’s campus.

She parked the rental car in a lot on Stirling Street, got out, and walked into the Bryan Building.

“She didn’t look out of place,” Young said.

That’s how he thinks the woman got away with her crimes at four different buildings on campus.

“She went inside the [Mossman] building, she went up the stairs, she went past the two welcome desks. Because of COVID, there’s nobody sitting there,” Young said. “Then she went back behind a wall where a woman’s office was located, and she took her debit and credit card from her wallet.”

Young said the suspect seems comfortable committing the crimes.

“She has a history of doing things like this, hitting colleges, hitting doctor’s offices, hitting hospitals and parked cars,” Young said.

He told FOX8 she’s been arrested for similar crimes since the 1990s.

“She’s currently wanted in three states. One of them is not North Carolina… yet,” Young said.

Officers know who the woman is, but they’re trying to get a little more information and evidence together before they identify and arrest her.

“It’s unique to have somebody like this come on campus and do such a very specific, very brash crime,” Young said. “As far as we know, she has no ties with the university or North Carolina.”

Young said that the suspect used the debit and credit card at a local Walmart shortly after stealing them.

Until she’s arrested, he’s urging everyone to keep a close eye on their belongings at all times.