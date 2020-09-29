Woman tased, arrested after refusing to leave middle school football game for not wearing mask

LOGAN, Ohio — An Ohio woman was tased and arrested for refusing to leave a middle school football game after police said in a news release that she refused multiple requests to comply with school policy to wear a mask while watching the game.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., School Resource Officer Chris Smith was working a special duty detail at the Logan High School Stadium for the 7th and 8th grade football games. T

One of the duties of the assignment is to ensure fans are complying with CDC, Ohio Health Department, Ohio Athletic Association and Logan Hocking School District policy rules and guidelines.

One of these policy guidelines mandated by the Logan Hocking School District is that all spectators must wear a mask while on school property.

Officer Smith was walking in the stadium and saw a woman sitting in the stands without a mask. He approached her and advised her she needed to put her mask on as required by the school policy.

The woman said she had asthma and was not going to put it on. Officer Smith told her several times that she needed to put her mask on, and that if she did not, she would be asked to leave and would have wait outside the stadium.

She continually refused his request and Officer Smith told her that if she refused to leave, she would be cited for trespassing and escorted off the property.

After several attempts to get her to leave, Officer Smith told her she was under arrest for criminal trespassing and asked her to place her hands behind her back multiple times, and she refused.

Officer Smith tried to place her hand behind her back, and she resisted by pulling away from the officer and another female began interfering with the arrest.

Officer Smith said that if she did not stop resisting, he would use his taser.

She continued to resist, and Officer Smith placed his taser on her shoulder area and drive stunned her once.

He then handcuffed her. An additional officer arrived and helped walk her out of the stadium. She continued to try to pull away from the officers while being escorted out of the stadium and had to be placed into the cruiser.

She initially refused to identify herself. Hocking County Emergency Medical Services was requested and responded to the scene. She refused treatment.

She was later identified as Alecia D. Kitts and was charged with criminal trespassing and released at the scene.

Additional charges are pending on Kitts and another female involved in the incident.

Police say she was not arrested for failing to wear a mask. She was asked to leave the premises for continually violating school policy.

Once she refused to leave the premises, she was advised she was under arrest for criminal trespassing. She resisted the arrest, which led to the use of force.

The incident remains under investigation