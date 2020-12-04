Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Country Club Road at 8:14 p.m. on a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a 2004 Lexus ES330 in the westbound lane.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Winston-Salem police are still investigating the crash and there is no word on charges.