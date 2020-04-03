Woman taken into custody after standoff in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman was taken into custody after a standoff in Davidson County on Friday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies came to Big Jon Road, south of Thomasville, after a reported disturbance.

A woman in the home was wanted on a previous felony charge.

When deputies came toward the house, the woman allegedly fired a shot inside the home.

After a brief standoff, negotiators got the woman to come out of the home.

Deputies did not fire a shot during the standoff.

No injuries were reported.

The woman will be taken to a local treatment facility for evaluation.