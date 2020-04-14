Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News

Woman steals, crashes news vehicle with pregnant reporter inside, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights (Getty Images)

Police lights (Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A woman allegedly stole a news vehicle while a pregnant reporter was inside Tuesday morning, according to WAGA.

Atlanta police say a woman, driving her personal vehicle on 17th Street, crashed into a security gate.

The woman then walked over to a running CBS 46 news vehicle near Atlantic Station and got in the driver’s seat.

Iyani Hughes, a CBS 46 news reporter who was pregnant, was in sitting in the backseat, according to WAGA.

Officers responded to the crash on 17th Street before chasing the news vehicle.

Police say Hughes told the woman to stop and buckled her seatbelt when the woman refused.

The news vehicle then crashed on Peachtree Circle in Asley Park.

Officers took the driver into custody with a broken arm, WAGA reports. The suspect was reportedly also pregnant.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter