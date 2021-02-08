Woman stabbed while walking with young daughter to friend’s vehicle in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was stabbed while she was walking with her daughter to a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a stabbing on the 1200 block of East 17th Street.

Police say Ladeja Hackett, 22, of Winston-Salem, left her home with her daughter to get into a friend’s vehicle. That’s when a man she knew came out of a nearby building and stabbed her in the head and shoulder.

Hackett and her daughter, a juvenile, got into the vehicle to escape.

While the victim was driving away, the attacker rammed the vehicle.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and no one else in the vehicle was injured during the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.