Woman shot while standing outside with friends on Ivy Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while standing outside with friends in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a hospital where 30-year-old Tyishka Alexis Comer, of Winston-Salem, was getting treatment for a gunshot wound to the foot.

Officers say Comer had been standing outside with friends on the 2900 block of Ivy Avenue when the shooter arrived and fired several shots in Comer’s direction.

One of the shots struck Comer’s foot.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.