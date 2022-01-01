Woman shot New Year’s Eve in Durham has died due to celebratory gunfire, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who was seriously injured in a shooting on New Year’s Eve and was rushed to a local hospital just before 11 p.m. has died due to celebratory gunfire, police confirm Saturday afternoon.

Durham police responded to the shooting call at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday to find the woman lying unconscious in a driveway in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road, officers said in an email.

“Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures and Durham County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) quickly transported the female to a local hospital where it was later determined she had in fact been shot,” police said.

Police later confirmed she died from her injuries.

“Preliminary reports indicate that this incident is likely related to celebratory gunfire,” police said in an email.

This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time, including the victim’s identification.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter