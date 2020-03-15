Woman shot, killed in NC while child was also in home, police say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a shooting in Creedmoor on Friday night while a child was also in the home, police say.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at 502 Wild Goose Lane, according to a news release from Creedmoor police.

When police arrived they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

“Despite attempted lifesaving measures by officers and emergency medical personnel, (the victim) was pronounced dead on scene,” the news release said.

Ebony Burnette of Creedmoor was identified as the victim who died, according to police.

A man and child were also in the home at the time of the incident, police said.

“Creedmoor Police Investigators, along with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of

Investigation, processed the scene and are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Officer to

determine the exact cause and manner of Ms. Burnette’s death,” the news release said.