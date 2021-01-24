Woman shot in chest in Winston-Salem on Avera Avenue, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is in the hospital after a shooting on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 9:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to Avera Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found evidence indicating a gun had been fired in the 3700 block of Avera Avenue.

Norma Diaz Vidrio, 45, of Winston-Salem, was found in the immediate area and appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

She could provide no further description at this time and was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated and is in stable condition.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.