Woman shot in leg by person following her in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman says she was shot by someone who was following her on Interstate 40 eastbound, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a woman was leaving the area after several adults caused a disturbance off of Hawthorn Road. Someone followed her and reportedly shot her in the leg. The victim ran to a nearby bank and called police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have a suspect in mind but no one has been taken into custody.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident.