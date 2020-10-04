Woman taken to hospital in High Point with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was shot in High Point and taken to the hospital on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 11:13 p.m., High Point officers responded to the 200 block of Eastchester Drive after being told about a person being shot.

When they arrived, officers contacted Kimberly Carol Williams, 46, of High Point, who

was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition at last contact.

The suspect information at this time is limited and will not be released until the assigned investigator deems it appropriate.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact HPPD or Crime Stoppers of High Point.