Woman shot in chest during drive-by shooting on Lawrence Way in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Lawrence Way.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Tanisha Clark suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Clark told officers she was in a parking lot on the 1500 block when a vehicle drove by. A person or people in the vehicle began shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Her injury is believed to be serious but not life threatening.

Clark was unable to offer a description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, En Espanol (336) 728-3904 or the Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717.