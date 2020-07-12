Woman says hole in wall led to ‘at least 25, 30’ snakes invading her apartment

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado woman says at least 25 snakes invaded her apartment after building renovations.

Charlotte Moore says snakes have been getting into her home since June 2 when balconies were moved at the complex.

“We noticed the smell was really bad, and that’s when we started seeing the snakes,” Moore said.

She says at least 25 snakes have appeared in the home under furniture and along baseboards, which causes her to stay up for most of the night.

“I am up at 4 in the morning, and I stay up until I literally fall asleep,” Moore said. “To me, snake is Satan and I don’t deal with him. You feel me?”

Moore has a son with a disability and wants to be released from her lease.

Representative Lauren Richardson from the complex’s corporate office said a hole that was discovered inside of a wall in the unit and has been repaired.

The company issued the following statement:

“The safety and comfort of our tenants is our highest priority. We take any presence of snakes very seriously and have worked with our professional pest control provider, who has assured us the issue has been adequately resolved. In addition to working with pest control, we have offered to accommodate Ms. Moore by relocating her to another unit or by releasing her from her lease with the return of her deposit. Ms. Moore chose to decline our offers and remain in the unit as the situation was addressed and ultimately resolved.”

Colorado’s law of habitability states landlords have to provide a space that is safe, clean and does not pose health risks to occupants.