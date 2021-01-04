Woman robbed at gunpoint on North Church Street in Burlington

Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Burlington, according to police.

At about 7:43 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery on the 500 block of North Church Street.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, said a man wearing all black showed a handgun and demanded her money and jewelry.

The man took an undetermined amount of money and left in an older model red Honda Accord with packing tape on the truck.

The victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information concerning this accident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

