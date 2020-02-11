Woman recovering after she caught fire while smoking, using oxygen tank in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A woman caught fire while she was smoking and using an oxygen tank, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey says this happened Saturday in Asheboro.

The victim suffered burns and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill.

In light of this accident, Causey is warning North Carolinians how dangerous it is to smoke while using an oxygen tank.

“What happened in Asheboro was a terrible accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and we wish her a speedy recovery,” Causey said in a news release. “This is also a tragic reminder of the dangers of smoking while using an oxygen tank and I hope others will learn a valuable lesson from this accident.”

In 2019, 117 people died in fires in North Carolina. About 10% of those could have the contributing factor of smoking while using an oxygen tank, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.