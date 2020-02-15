Woman poses as baby photographer with teen daughter, drugs woman, tries to steal baby, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- Washington state authorities believe a woman and her teenage daughter drugged a mother and planned to steal her infant, KOMO reports.

Investigators say Julie Parker, 38, goes by many aliases and used social media to connect with a new mom so she could kidnap an infant.

Heavily-armed deputies arrested Parker and her 16-year-old daughter at their home in Spanaway.

"Looked in my bedroom and the sniper rifle and guy down there in tactical gear aiming toward this house next door,” said Harold Swales, a neighbor.

Investigators say Parker posed as a baby photographer working for free to build up her portfolio, and a single mom invited her and her teen daughter over.

"Basically, she was drugged. They put drugs in a cupcake. She ate it, and they attempted to take her kid,” said Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

The mom got Parker and her daughter out of the house and ended up going to the hospital.

From that point on, deputies watched over the mom.

She told detectives she remembered Parker wiping her fingerprints off things she'd touched and had stolen her house keys.

“She wanted a girl. She wanted them five weeks and younger so she could raise it herself, take it out of state and pretend it was a newborn of her own,” Troyer said.

Parker is being held for attempted kidnapping and assault.

Investigators say more charges could be filed.