Woman now faces murder charge in Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman now faces a murder charge in connection with a Winston-Salem homicide, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Terika Shanail Sims voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday morning and was charged with murder.

Around 4:05 a.m. on May 9, officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 917 Woodcote Drive.

When they arrived, officers found Malika Davis, 32, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Tyrone Davis, 36, of Winston-Salem, was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Malika and Tyron Davis were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance.

Malika Davis died following emergency surgery.

Sims had previously been charged with possession of firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She is being held in jail with no bond allowed.

Steven Lamont Sims, 47, of Winston-Salem, was also charged in connection with the case. He is charged with accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.