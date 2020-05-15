Woman missing after going on bike ride last Sunday; $200,000 reward offered

MAYSVILLE, Colo. — Suzanne Morphew, 49, went cycling on Mother’s Day, and she hasn’t been seen since, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 100 search personnel, numerous drones, eight tracking and scent dogs and flyover missions by Reach Air Ambulance have searched for Morphew.

A Facebook page has been set up to find Morphew, and her husband Barry has pledged $100,000 for information that leads to her safe return.

That reward was increased to $200,000 when a friend matched it.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for family and volunteers helping with the search.

The FBI has set up a dedicated tip line at 719-312-7530 for any leads.