ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police have charged a man and a woman after an armed robbery at a motel early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to America’s Express Inn at 307 Mosely Court for the report of a robbery. Police say that the victim was in his room when he was robbed of personal property by two people.

During the course of the investigation, the suspects were identified as Christina Vinson, 43, and 32-year-old Albert Bullock.

Police say that the victim and Vinson are known to one another and this incident was not random.

The victim was not injured in this incident, according to police.

Vinson and Bullock were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery. Vinson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were remanded to the Nash County jail under no bond.