Woman killed, man in hospital after shooting in High Point; police release photos of suspect vehicle

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is dead and a man is recovering after a shooting in High Point, according to police.

At about 6:10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of University Parkway and East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

Two people in the car suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say 29-year-old Jasmine Maria Lewis, of High Point, was taken to a hospital where she died.

A man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have released images that show the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High Point police at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers

of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.