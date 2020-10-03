Woman killed, man critically injured in NC double shooting

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a double shooting in Halifax Saturday night.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5000 block of Highway 301 shortly after 11 p.m. and located two shooting victims.

Authorities say 27-year-old Latrice Avent of Halifax was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say 30-year-old Shermanda Louise Taylor of Halifax was taken into custody at her home without incident.

Taylor has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder. She is being held without bond.

Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic relationship between Taylor and Avent.