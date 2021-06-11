Woman killed in stabbing on Blain Street in High Point; suspect arrested on murder charge

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing on Blain Street in High Point, according to police.

At about 9:24 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a stabbing on the 1800 block of Blain Street.

At the scene, officers found Gabriella Cruz laying in the road suffering from several stab wounds.

Emergency crews performed first aid before Cruz was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police identified Bianca Perez as the suspect. Perez was arrested at the scene.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Sellers at (336) 887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.