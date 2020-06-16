Woman killed in shooting on Trent Street in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the victim after a fatal shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 3300 block of Trent Street.

At the scene, police found 21-year-old Brianna Nicole Smith, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers tried to save her life, but she died.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.