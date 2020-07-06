Woman killed in shooting on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after she was shot in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 11:37 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an assault on the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street.

At the scene, officers found 47-year-old Suzanne Polastre suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she later died.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no hazard to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.