Woman killed in shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Park Street at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Aaliyah Jewles Woods, of High Point, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders tried to save the victim, but she died at the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.