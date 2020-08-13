Woman killed in Greensboro crash identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the woman killed in a Thursday morning crash.

At 9:58 a.m., 22-year-old Shannon Bailey Morton, of Colfax, was headed east on Bryan Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway near the Holden Road exit, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Morton died from her injuries.

Two passengers in the vehicle, a 28-year-old man and a 2-month-old child, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the crash reconstruction unit.