Woman killed in crash after pulling into oncoming traffic on NC 109 in Davidson County, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:34 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on N.C. 109, near Liberty Church Road.

Troopers say a 2010 Nissan SUV, driven by 46-year-old Melissa Everhart, of Thomasville, was stopped on Liberty Church Road trying to make a left turn.

Everhart reportedly did not yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a 1996 Ford truck pulling a trailer.

The Nissan went off the road to the left and hit a guardrail.

Everhart died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck both suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was charged with driving while license revoked and having no insurance. These charges were unrelated to Everhart’ death.

