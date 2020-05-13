Woman killed by pet French bulldog

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A woman is dead after she was attacked and killed by her dog, according to WGN.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper told the station 52-year-old Lisa Urso had recently rescued the pet French bulldog.

It had initially been bred for dog fighting.

Saturday, a friend found Urso dead in the home she shared with her boyfriend.

“It (injury) wasn’t the neck, most were in her legs and arms,” Cooper told WGN. “Some on her torso as well. Just a lot of bites. A lot of scratching. I hate to say it but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack.”

The dog had previously attacked Urso’s boyfriend, and she got the dog back from animal control. The boyfriend wasn’t home when Urso was killed.

“You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed but we forget animals can be powerful,” Cooper said. “This animal has a lot of jaw strength.”