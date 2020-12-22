Woman injured in Winston-Salem shooting; attempted to chase suspects after being shot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was injured in a shooting on Monday night and attempted to chase the suspects down after she was shot, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported at 7:41 p.m. in the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane.

Officers located the victim, a 29-year-old Winston-Salem woman, who said that while involved in the potential purchase of narcotics from two people, they tried to rob her and a fight broke out.

During the fight, the victim was hit by gunfire.

The suspects ran and the victim attempted to chase them in a vehicle, according to police.

The victim’s injury is considered serious but not life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.