WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is recovering following a hit-and-run in the Ardmore area on Sunday morning.

A witness says the suspect and woman got into an altercation, and, at some point, the suspect hit the woman with their car before leaving the scene.

Police and an ambulance arrived shortly after, but paramedics say the woman refused care at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.