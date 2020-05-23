Woman in Winston-Salem hospital with ‘life threatening injury,’ police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman with a “life threatening” head injury is in the hospital in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release

On Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard to an unknown trouble call around 7 a.m.

A woman was found in the Aster Park area with an apparent head injury. Emergency Medical Services responded and took her to the hospital.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The 300 block of Northwest Boulevard was closed for a few hours due to the investigation.

The woman’s name is being withheld as her next of kin has not yet been notified.

She continues to receive medical care for her life-threatening injury.

This investigation is very active and is believed to be an isolated incident, police say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.