Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 226 Brannigan Village Circle.

When they arrived, officers found the homeowner, Silvia Nancy Garcia, 50, of Winston-Salem, who had been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Garcia was taken to a local hospital where she is currently in serious/life-threatening condition, police say

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.