Woman in critical condition after assault on Avalon Road in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after an assault on Avalon Road in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 12:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an unknown 911 call on the 300 block of Avalon Road.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from unknown injuries. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information regarding the nature of the injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.