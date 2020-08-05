Woman in critical condition after assault by man in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly assaulted by a man in Burlington, according to police.

At about 5:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance on the 1000 block of North Mebane Street.

At the scene, police found Dennis Wayne Johnson, 51, and a woman in the home.

Police say Johnson assaulted the woman, leaving her with significant injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a trauma center. She is in critical condition.

Johnson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and first-degree kidnapping.

He received a $1 million secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips.