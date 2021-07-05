Woman hit by celebratory gunfire in NC is thankful to be left with only a bruise on her back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A night of fun and fireworks on July 4 turned frightening for Alexandra Christie. A small bruise on her back is luckily the only damage left after police say she was hit by celebratory gunfire.

“I felt something that felt like the size of a softball hit me at full-force speed in the back, and it knocked the wind out of me,” Christie said.

It happened while she was watching fireworks on a lawn with some friends on Scofield Drive. After she was hit, Chritie said she did a quick search in the grass and found the bullet. Police said it came from a gun someone was shooting a few blocks away. EMS checked her out, listened to her lungs and were surprised to find nothing more than a bruise and scratch.

Christie called it a miracle.

“I lost my business during COVID,” she said. “I just found out I have to move back in with my mom, so it’s been a really depressing time, and I was wondering, ‘Do I even have a purpose right now?’ But as soon as that bullet hit me, I was like, ‘God has a purpose for me. I’m here for a reason.’ Because if that thing would’ve hit me any harder, according to the cop, it would’ve gone through me.”

“So I’m very thankful, and I will definitely be at church Sunday morning. I’ll tell you that much.” Alexandra christie

People with small children who live in the area said it’s concerning that this happened.

“Somebody got hurt. And what if that was me and my kids walking by and one of those bullets hit one of us? It’s selfish. You’re having a good time at the moment, but people that are innocent are getting hurt off of your fun. I’m going to take more precautions until it feels safe in this area again,” Jennifer Mutley said.

Everyone hopes it reminds people to think before they shoot.

Police are urging everyone to celebrate in a safe way. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh police.