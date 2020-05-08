Woman helps an unemployed NC mother of 2 with $500 gift

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unemployed NC mother is one of thousands struggling to keep up with her bills after losing her job, WTVD reports.

To add to her stress, her son juts had brain surgery last Friday.

One woman has reached out to help her.

Clancey Bropleh

“I wasn’t expecting that at all. It was such a shock. But it was a blessing!” Clancey Bropleh said.

She is taking care of her two sons, the youngest of which is still recovering from brain surgery, and her elderly mother.

“Things can get hard, but they will get better eventually,” Clancey said.

Mia Jones saw Clancey’s story and reached out to gift her $500 from her stimulus check.

“I had decided that when I get my money, I was going to pick somebody,” Jones said. “My daughter, she had to have open heart surgery. I know how it feels when you have a child that’s not well.”

The money is answered prayer for Clancey and her mother.

“Yeah she was like, I told you that you were going to get some help! She was so happy! So happy! That was a big relief! I’m still in shock,” Clancey said.

That $500, however, is coming with one caveat: Clancey has to pay it forward when things get better.

“If I get back on my feet, I’ll definitely help somebody in need,” Clancey said.

She said the first thing she plans to get with her gift is groceries for her family.