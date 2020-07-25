Woman had guns, marijuana in diaper bag at Walt Disney World, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Georgia woman was arrested at Walt Disney World after security officials found two guns and some marijuana in her child’s diaper bag, according to court documents, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

On July 18, Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession.

Smith was with a man, their 7-month-old daughter and her 7-year-old son when she was going through the security line at Epcot.

The guard noticed a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag containing marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Orange County deputies then responded.

Deputies say a .45 caliber handgun was found when the bag was searched.

Disney park rules forbid weapons on the property.

Smith was arrested three days after Epcot reopened from a closure that lasted almost four months.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Smith.