Woman gives birth to healthy son but dies of coronavirus before having chance to hold him

LOS ANGELES — A woman in Los Angeles gave birth to a healthy son but died of coronavirus before she could hold him, KCBS reports.

Erika Becerra, 33, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

“The weekend came along, and the doctor saw she wasn’t getting any better,” said Michael Avilez, her brother. “They had to think about the baby.”

The family induced labor and Diego Antonio Becerra was born healthy on Nov. 15.

“She had a normal labor. She gave birth to her son but didn’t get to hold him because right after she gave birth, that’s when they put in the tube. And then from there, she just started declining,” Avilez said.

Erika died on Friday. She had no preexisting health conditions besides her pregnancy.

Her husband and 1-year-old daughter had tested negative for the virus.

“Towards the last moments, she was tearing up. I know she heard us as we prayed for her. We talked to her. We comforted her in the last moments,” Avilez said. “All my sister wanted was the best for everybody, and she cared about lives. She didn’t deserve to go through what she went through.”

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses.