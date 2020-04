Woman gets visit during chemo treatment from friends in Jamestown amid coronavirus restrictions

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A woman’s friends say she got to see some special visitors in Jamestown.

Doll Pridgen is receiving chemo treatments.

The only way she could see Jesse Scinto and Jesse’s son, Riggs Scinto, was through the glass due to coronavirus restrictions.

Pridgen is currently recovering from pneumonia while being treated.