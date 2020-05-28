Woman found lying dead on East 20th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman was found dead in the road in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:31 a.m., a person driving to work found a woman lying in the road on the 1200 block of East 20th Street.

Officers responded to the scene and determined the woman had been shot.

Detectives have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jericka Nasgah McGee.

Winston-Salem police say this is the 10th homicide this year. This time in 2019, eight homicides had occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.