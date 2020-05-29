Woman found lying dead on East 20th Street in Winston-Salem after shooting was pregnant, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The NC Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Friday on a woman who had been shot and confirmed that she was pregnant at the time she was killed, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Jericka Nasgah McGee, 21, was found dead in the road in Winston-Salem.

At about 6:31 a.m. on Thursday, a person driving to work found McGee lying in the road on the 1200 block of East 20th Street.

Officers responded to the scene and determined she had been shot.

Winston-Salem police say this is the 10th homicide this year. This time in 2019, eight homicides had occurred.

McGee’s family has been notifed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.