Woman found dead after shooting on Ridgeback Drive in Winston-Salem

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a shooting on Ridgeback Drive in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:42 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive.

At the scene, officers found a woman dead. A man is being treated at the hospital for a possible gunshot wound that may be related to the shooting.

Officers have identified the woman killed but are not yet releasing the victim’s name or age.

Police believe the shooter and victims knew each other. No word on what may have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter