Woman finds old family photos on side of road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Family memories were found in a box on the side of a Greensboro road.

They are believed to be someone's family photos dating back to earlier than the 1920s.

Kara Gillespie, the woman who found the pictures, is hoping to get them back to their rightful owners.

She carefully flipped through worn photographs of baby pictures, memories at the beach and wedding photos.

All are snapshots of precious family memories.

"I hope they can come forward, and we can get them back to them," Gillespie said.

She and her husband stumbled across the box of photos during a recent morning run on Willoughby Boulevard in the New Irving Park neighborhood.

"They were scattered all over the road, and there was mud on them," Gillespie said. "And on the top, you can see the tire marks, and it was trashed. It was all open."

She couldn't let the fragile photos stay in the street.

"I was actually kind of sick to my stomach. I thought, 'oh my gosh, this is someone's memories,'" Gillespie said. "If these were mine, I would want someone to pick them up as well and put them in a safe spot. So that's immediately what we did."

Gillespie took the battered box and all of the photos to a safe place: her home.

"They're just beautiful memories," Gillespie said.

She hopes someone recognizes loved ones in the photographs, so they can be returned.

"Someone took the time to wrap these up preciously and put them in the nice box and wrap them up. So you know someone's missing them," Gillespie said.

She knows she would want someone to do the same, if they were her lost photographs.

"I see these photos, and I think of my own family and the catalog of hundreds of photos of our family," Gillespie said. "They mean everything to me. So I think about this family...there are stories to be told and things that belong to the rightful owner, and they would want them."

Some of the pictures do have names written on the back. Others mention Anglin Studios in Burlington, N.C.

That studio opened up in 1909 and has been closed for quite some time.

FOX8 has reached out to local historians to help track down the people in the pictures.

If you know who may be missing these photos, contact FOX8, so we can connect you with Gillespie.