Woman ejected, teenager injured in overnight crash on E. Russell Avenue in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after their car flipped over during a crash in High Point, according to High Point Police.

At about 11:30 p.m. High Point Police responded to a serious traffic crash on East Russell Avenue in High Point. A 2008 Hyundai Elantra was found upside down in the middle of the street.

One of the passengers, a 26-year-old woman, had been ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was seriously injured as well. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy was in the back seat and had some minor injuries.

The names of the people involved are being withheld to allow family to be notified. The High Point Police Department is investigating the crash.