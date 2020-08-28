Woman dies on I-85 in Rowan County after pulling over for flat tire, knocked into oncoming traffic by tractor-trailer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is dead after she stopped her car on the shoulder on Interstate 85 and an object hanging off a tractor-trailer spun the into the road, leading to a crash.

Troopers say 31-year-old Ebony Josephine Evans-Kindal was driving south on I-85, just inside Rowan County, at the Yadkin River Bridge, when she got a flat tire. She pulled over the side of the road.

At about 10:30 p.m., a Virginia man was driving south in a tractor-trailer with a load that extended over the right side of the trailer.

The protruding part of the load hit the car that was on the shoulder, causing the car to spin into the road. The car was then hit by a truck driven by a 17-year-old.

Evans-Kindale was killed in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers say the 17-year-old had minor injuries.

Highway Patrol has not yet made a decision on charges.