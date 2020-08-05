Woman riding in vehicle dies in Greensboro after driver crashes into house, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after a vehicle crashed into a house in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:43 a.m., Devon Carter, 27, of Greensboro was going south on South English Street at a high rate of speed and lost control at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard.

The vehicle then went off the road to the left and hit a house located on Wythe Street.

Dijiona Brown, 33, of Greensboro, died as a result of her injuries. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

There were people in the house at the time of the crash, but no one in the house was injured.

Carter has pending charges of DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, no operators license and failure to maintain lane control.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the crash reconstruction unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.