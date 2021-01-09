Woman dies in crash on US Highway 52 when van flips, police say; road remains closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman died in a crash on US Highway 52 on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 9:43 a.m., Winston-Salem police officers responded to the report of a crash on US Highway 52 southbound just south of US Highway 421 south.

The initial investigation revealed 1997 Mercury Van was in the right lane, and a 2003 Saturn was in the left lane.

For unknown reasons at this time the vehicles crashed, causing the van to flip.

The passenger, Catalina Mariano-Cruz, 59, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Saturn was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin was notified.

This area of US Highway 52 South remains shut down and is expected to reopen around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook