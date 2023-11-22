BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died in a house fire in Burlington on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

At around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters came to a home on the 500 block of Queen Ann Street after getting a report of a house fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:58 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke showing from the house.

There were reports that a person was trapped inside of a bathroom in the house and firefighters immediately attempted to find them and extinguish the fire.

The victim was found within minutes and was removed from the house. However, she had already died as a result of injuries related to the fire.

It took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and damage estimates are still being determined. However, the house and its contents suffered significant damage.