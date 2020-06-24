Woman dies from injuries after crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman has died from her injuries after a crash in Greensboro earlier this month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on June 11 on Interstate 40 at Gallimore Dairy Road.

A tractor-trailer hit a 2004 Honda Accord driven by 23-year-old Kierra Simone Herbin.

Herbin was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died from her injuries on Tuesday.

No charges are going to be filed in this case at this time, police said.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.